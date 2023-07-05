Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.3% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,120.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 786,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,023,912 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $210.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.54. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

