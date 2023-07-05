Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $211.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.54. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 786,986 shares of company stock worth $165,023,912 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

