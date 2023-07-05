Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Trading Down 0.1%

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.24 and last traded at $40.06. Approximately 7,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 19,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sanara MedTech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Sanara MedTech Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63.

Institutional Trading of Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech ( NASDAQ:SMTI ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

