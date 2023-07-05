Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases 106 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $294.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.46. The company has a market cap of $214.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

