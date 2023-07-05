Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 43 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VOO opened at $405.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.93. The firm has a market cap of $308.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

