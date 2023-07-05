Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives $193.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

SDVKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Handelsbanken upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,258,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after buying an additional 214,841 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

(Free Report

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.