Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Santa Cruz County Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Santa Cruz County Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SCZC opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $213.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.82.
Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter.
Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile
Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and retirement plans. The company also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, land and construction, agricultural land, real estate and production, and consumer loans.
