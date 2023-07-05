Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.14. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 1,829,700 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.10.

Insider Transactions at Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ken Takanashi acquired 22,053,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $20,068,758.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,847,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,611,401.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 269,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 217,663 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,672.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 291,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 281,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 39,731 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

