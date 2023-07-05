Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 290.04 ($3.68) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 302.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 305.50. The firm has a market cap of £201.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,681.25 and a beta of 0.88. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 254.60 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324 ($4.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63.
