Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 290.04 ($3.68) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 302.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 305.50. The firm has a market cap of £201.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,681.25 and a beta of 0.88. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 254.60 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324 ($4.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63.

About Schroder Income Growth Fund

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

