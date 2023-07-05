Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.91

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 44.91 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 40.05 ($0.51). Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.52), with a volume of 672,236 shares trading hands.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of £199.56 million, a PE ratio of 344.58 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 44.90.

Get Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.