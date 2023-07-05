Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SimpliFi Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

