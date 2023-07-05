Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Holdings Decreased by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,518. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

