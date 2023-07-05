Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,383,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 768,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 423,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 509.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 381,633 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. 1,103,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,006. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

