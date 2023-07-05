Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s Largest Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,971 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 36.8% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.24% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $108,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 128,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 23,189 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 677,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after acquiring an additional 53,572 shares during the period.

SCHD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.68. 553,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,386. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

