Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 436,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,813. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

