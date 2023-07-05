Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Drops By 18.2%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ DWMC opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $34.85.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (DWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed micro-cap stocks. The fund follows a rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWMC was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.