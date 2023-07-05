Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Decreases By 28.0%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,700 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 523,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,767.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

OTCMKTS AKZOF opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.05. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

