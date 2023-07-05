Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Decreases By 28.0%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,700 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 523,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,767.0 days.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
OTCMKTS AKZOF opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.05. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $82.89.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
