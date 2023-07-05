Short Interest in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Drops By 25.7%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,200 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 446,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $168,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. 61,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,883. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ampio Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

