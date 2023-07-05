Short Interest in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Drops By 21.4%

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Spade Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Black Spade Acquisition by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Black Spade Acquisition by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 370,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Black Spade Acquisition by 324.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Black Spade Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Spade Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSAQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. 2,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,385. The company has a market cap of $218.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.03. Black Spade Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20.

Black Spade Acquisition Company Profile

Black Spade Acquisition ( NYSE:BSAQ Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter.

Black Spade Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the entertainment industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

