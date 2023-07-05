Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Decreases By 22.0%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 850,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,634.0 days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRGGF remained flat at $3.36 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. China Resources Gas Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

