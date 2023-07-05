Short Interest in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Rises By 30.8%

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 227,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CION Investment Price Performance

NYSE CION traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 136,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.42 million, a PE ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.34. CION Investment has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at CION Investment

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 715.79%.

In other CION Investment news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 15,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,606.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,746.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 28,780 shares of company stock valued at $274,478. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,327,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 84,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CION. Wells Fargo & Company cut CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Hovde Group started coverage on CION Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Recommended Stories

