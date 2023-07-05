Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Drops By 23.5%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.23) to GBX 1,150 ($14.60) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Peel Hunt raised Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,200 ($15.23) in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,110.00.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY remained flat at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.