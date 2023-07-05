Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Grows By 21.7%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,116.0 days.
Daicel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DACHF remained flat at $8.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. Daicel has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $8.16.
About Daicel
