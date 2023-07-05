Short Interest in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Expands By 28.1%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,900 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 491,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DRTT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 214,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,428. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 235.77% and a negative net margin of 25.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRTT. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 17,456,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,500 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

