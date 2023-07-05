Short Interest in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Expands By 28.1%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,900 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 491,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ DRTT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 214,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,428. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 235.77% and a negative net margin of 25.42%.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.
