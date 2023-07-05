Short Interest in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Grows By 25.1%

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Douglas Elliman Stock Down 1.4 %

Douglas Elliman stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. 688,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,108. Douglas Elliman has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $213.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.22 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Elliman will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOUG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 120 offices with approximately 6,900 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

