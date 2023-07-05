Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Rises By 24.0%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Educational Development by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.88. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.37.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Educational Development in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
