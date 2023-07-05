Short Interest in Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Decreases By 30.9%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 435,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,009.0 days.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of ELMUF opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $62.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELMUF has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Elisa Oyj in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elisa Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

