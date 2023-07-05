Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Grows By 21.1%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 575.0 days.
Endesa Stock Performance
Endesa stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462. Endesa has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30.
About Endesa
