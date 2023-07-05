Short Interest in Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Rises By 31.4%

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 494.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EERGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Energean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Energean from GBX 1,585 ($20.12) to GBX 1,530 ($19.42) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Energean Stock Performance

EERGF remained flat at $12.80 during trading on Wednesday. Energean has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

