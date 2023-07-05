Short Interest in ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) Rises By 27.1%

ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 242,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 560,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ETAO International Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:ETAO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 62,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,236. ETAO International has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETAO International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in ETAO International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in ETAO International during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETAO International in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About ETAO International

ETAO International Co, Ltd., a digital healthcare company, provides medical care and biomedical technologies to patients in China. It is involved in designing an ecosystem that consist of hospitals, specialized clinics, artificial intelligence/big data diagnosis, medical analysis services, biotechnology companies, and an insurance agency company that enables patient to receive medical assistance and healthcare services.

