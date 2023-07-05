Short Interest in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Rises By 22.9%

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

First BanCorp. stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 201,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,020. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

