Short Interest in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declines By 18.8%

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. 17,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,495. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $16.16.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
