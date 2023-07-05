Short Interest in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Rises By 27.1%

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 578,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 194,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ:FFIC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 128,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 36.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 45.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 199,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 62,025 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 68.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 197,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

