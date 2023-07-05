Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Drops By 29.2%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortum Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY remained flat at $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. 71 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.47.

Fortum Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Fortum Oyj

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.0557 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

