Short Interest in Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Drops By 23.1%

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hongli Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HLP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 115,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,499. Hongli Group has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71.

Hongli Group Company Profile

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

