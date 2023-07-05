Short Interest in Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Drops By 23.1%

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hongli Group Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ HLP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 115,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,499. Hongli Group has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71.
Hongli Group Company Profile
