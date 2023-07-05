Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Drops By 26.3%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HYMCL stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 41,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,948. Hycroft Mining has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

