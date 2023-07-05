Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Expands By 33.1%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Japan Tobacco from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of JAPAY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,013. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. Japan Tobacco has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

