Short Interest in Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Drops By 27.8%

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knightscope news, insider Aaron J. Lehnhardt sold 238,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $97,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knightscope

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSCP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knightscope Stock Performance

NASDAQ KSCP traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,497,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,032. Knightscope has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Knightscope in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Knightscope Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.