Short Interest in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Rises By 25.1%

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,300 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 218,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 57,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,733. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a market cap of $555.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million. Analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Legacy Housing

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,179 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $26,515.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,033,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,224,202.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $26,515.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,033,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,224,202.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,837 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $39,330.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,476,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,615,633.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,078 over the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

