Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Decreases By 18.3%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Legrand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.
Legrand Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Legrand stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Legrand has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24.
Legrand Increases Dividend
About Legrand
Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.
Featured Articles
