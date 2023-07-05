Short Interest in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Increases By 22.7%

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LENSAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNSR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. 4,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,233. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. LENSAR has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.01.

Get LENSAR alerts:

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%.

Insider Activity at LENSAR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENSAR

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 16,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $45,779.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,283.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other LENSAR news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 22,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $57,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,482.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 16,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $45,779.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,283.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $111,171. Corporate insiders own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LENSAR by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. North Run Capital LP grew its stake in shares of LENSAR by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,096,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 161,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LENSAR by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LENSAR during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LENSAR

(Free Report)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.