Short Interest in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Expands By 21.8%

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 116,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.60 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,299. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $59.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.86. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 63,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.