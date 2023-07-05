Short Interest in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Increases By 25.4%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matinas BioPharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,385,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 177,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 949.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 147,219 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 448.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 144,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 117,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Up 3.2 %

MTNB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. 303,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,718. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.95. Matinas BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.94.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Matinas BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 479.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

