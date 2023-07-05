Short Interest in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Declines By 18.1%

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 316,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

