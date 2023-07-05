Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Drops By 29.6%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Murata Manufacturing Trading Up 0.8 %

Murata Manufacturing stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.87. Murata Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

