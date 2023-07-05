Short Interest in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Decreases By 21.4%

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 31.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. 12,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,859. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $285.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $283.25 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

(Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.