Short Interest in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Grows By 23.1%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NAT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. 460,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,860. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $770.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.09. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NAT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

