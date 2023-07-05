Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Drops By 18.5%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.39.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 274,357 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

