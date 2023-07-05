Short Interest in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Drops By 20.5%

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.06. Orange County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 18.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orange County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Orange County Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBT. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 614,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 898.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 66.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 127.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

