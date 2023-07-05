Short Interest in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Grows By 27.4%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,989. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PDCE stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.86 million. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

